NIVISYS Approved NVAG-6 for Civil Aviation

Tempe, Az – The current problems with night vision include: Low-light and nighttime aircraft operations are especially risky due the inability of the pilot to see many obstacles in the dark. Medical emergency (EMS) operations are risky not only due to their low-level operations and the requirement to land where the action is. Many search and rescue operations have to be terminated at night due to low or no vision. Off shore oil operations, logging, power generation companies and many other types of flight operations simply cannot be limited by darkness as lives are on the line and time is limited.

Solution: Low-light and nighttime civilian flight operations can now be carried out safely thanks to NIVISYS Industries’ NVAG-6 night vision goggles recently approval by the FAA. The improved safety factor is obvious, especially in areas near power lines, towers, high-rise buildings, difficult terrain and other factors including other air traffic. Now, search-and-rescue and certain civil air operations can be safely and effectively extended into the night by using NIVISYS’ night vision goggles in conjunction with proper lighting modifications to the aircraft.

Equipment: Constructed of anodized aircraft quality-aluminum, they are lighter than mil-spec goggles making the NVAG-6 less susceptible to g-force stresses on the pilot’s head. The helmet mount is designed to provide a very positive ergonomic feel so they may be operated easily by touch during flight. Individually adjustable 25mm eye-relief eyepieces deliver a crystal-clear image even to operators wearing prescription glasses or contacts. Because the goggles are binocular, they help improve the pilot’s depth of field which can be critical in landing and takeoffs, especially important in areas with nearby obstacles.

Power Requirements: Two AA alkaline batteries (2.7-3.0 volt DC) will give 40+ hours of use. The standard battery pack holds two separate loads of AA batteries giving the user well over 80-hours of operational time.

Helmet Mount: The flip-up base allows for fine tuning, giving the user 25mm vertical and 27mm fore/aft adjustment with a minimum of 10-degree of tilt adjustment. Proper mounting allows for the user to go under goggles unaided for aircraft instrumentation reading. Additionally, when the helmet mount is flipped into the up position, the goggles automatically shut down to prevent tube damage should they be exposed to bright lights if the operator fails to turn the units off when exiting the aircraft.

Basic Vision Specifications: Focus range, 25cm to infinity; 1x magnification; +2 to -6 diopter adjustment; eye relief 14mm at 25mm distance, 40-degree field of view. Aircraft light modifications: For domestic use NIVISYS’ NAVG-6 goggles operate with a Class B filter in the objective lenses.