OpticsPlanet, Inc. and ATN are Gearing Up Night Vision Equipment for the Hunting Season -- But it’s Criminal Season Every Time of the Year

Hunting season starting -- get ready with ATN Night Vision. OpticsPlanet, Inc. prepares Hunters for the upcoming hunting season by suggesting the best ATN Night Vision options for them. Since it is criminal season all year round, they have recommendations for Law Enforcement Personnel.

Northbrook, IL (PRWEB) September 6, 2007 -- Hunter’s and Law Enforcement Personnel both have one thing in common, they both hunt vermin at night. Hunting season is right around the corner but it’s always criminal season. ATN Night Vision plays a critical role for both Hunting and Law Enforcement missions. That’s why OpticsPlanet.com is happy to announce that it now carries ATN Night Vision Equipment adequate for both Hunting and Law Enforcement purposes, for sale to both markets.

There are different levels of ATN Night Vision, suitable for different uses. Gen 1 and 2 are the oldest incarnations of ATN Night Vision and are great for Hunting applications. The difference that Gen 3 and above offer is higher image clarity, which is more useful for Law Enforcement and Military Applications, when precision counts the most. OpticsPlanet.com carries all generations of Night Vision equipment.

“The ATN NV-G7 Gen 2 Night Vision Goggles are a great entry level model for the hunter and general night vision enthusiast,” said Mr. Steve Ledin, OpticsPlanet.com’s resident hunting product specialist. “They’re versatile in the way they can be used and they pack an awesome amount of image quality for a Gen 2. For the serious hunter looking to upgrade, I recommend the ATN PS-22 Gen 2 Rifle Scope; it’s the ultimate Night Vision Rifle Scope.”

All ATN Night Vision Devices are made with the finest skilled craftsmanship. ATN Night Vision Products are rugged, made of metal, not plastic. Not only are they compact and lightweight, but they are also very energy efficient. ATN Night Vision Equipment is the perfect complement to a weekend hunting adventure or serious law enforcement work.

“For Law Enforcement applications I recommend Gen 3 and above. The NV-G7 Generation 3 Night Vision Goggles are perfect for S.W.A.T. purposes. It’s easy to operate and provides the extra clarity needed for safer operations. For Police snipers, I recommend the PS-22 Gen 3 Rifle Scope. The optics on these devices are unparalleled to any of their rivals. I hear the Secret Service loves them.”

For Hunters and Law Enforcement personnel who need a more versatile Night Vision device, OpticsPlanet, Inc. and ATN offer the NVM-14 Night Vision Monocular. “This is one of the best Night Vision Monoculars on the market,” said Mr. Ledin. “It can be mounted to a helmet, to a weapon or used by hand. It’s great for Hunters who don’t want to deal with goggles and it’s perfect for Law Enforcement personnel who may need to keep one eye available for regular vision during operations.”

OpticsPlanet.com stocks all ATN Night Vision Products. Opticsplanet.com has a full featured website to help guide buyers towards the right Night Vision Equipment for their need. There are helpful Night Vision Reviews and user generated ratings. They offer volume discounts for Law Enforcement personnel and Governmental organizations. OpticsPlanet, Inc. is an authorized Department of Defense Supplier as well as a supplier to the Department of Homeland Security and various state and local organizations.

