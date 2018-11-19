Pulsar will attend SHOT Show 2019

MANSFIELD, Texas — Pulsar is set to attend SHOT Show 2019, scheduled for January 22 – 25 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pulsar will introduce newly developed products and display current top-of-the-line products like the Helion Thermal Monocular and the Trail LRF Riflescopes.

SHOT Show is the largest trade show and exhibit for shooting sports, hunting and outdoor accessories. This is your best opportunity to explore manufacturers product lines in addition to their latest product from over 2,000 exhibitors. Talk with suppliers and customers to expand your business and knowledge to improve your sales.

For more information about SHOT Show 2019, visit shotshow.org.

Visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to learn more about Pulsar® products.