The New ATN OTS-32/OTS-64 Thermal Multi-Purpose System

The latest affordable, superior thermal imaging monocular ideal for shooting sports enthusiasts to law enforcement and security personnel

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – American Technologies Network, makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, introduce the OTS-32 and OTS-64; the digital multi-purpose thermal imaging system for shooting sports enthusiasts to law enforcement and private security.

“American Technologies Network is meeting the needs of military, LE and security customers with these new, multi-purpose thermal systems,” James Munn, Vice President of ATN commented. “ATN is setting the parameters for the industry on new thermal technologies with intuitive controls and rugged bodies; all at reasonable price points.”

Built around state-of-the-art uncooled thermal imaging technology, with integrated DSP-based electronics, in a compact and lightweight construction, the new OTS-32 and OTS-64 are versatile monoculars that can be used as a handheld, helmet-mounted or weapons-mounted thermal imaging device. They provide excellent image quality through total darkness, fog, smoke and other visual obstructions. Total darkness, camouflage or bright lights will not affect the sensitivity of these units. It features four different reticles with choice of reticle color: black, red, green or white. A MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny Rail with Quick Release Mount makes the OTS-32 / OTS-64 instantly mountable on a variety of weapon systems. The ATN OTS-32C / OTS64B fast imaging video frame rate is 30Hz and the OTS32D / OTS64A enhanced imaging video frame rate is 60Hz. Call for a price quote toll free at 800-910-2862 or info@atncorp.com

ATN OTS-32 / OTS-64 FEATURES

• OTS-32 resolution is 320 x 240

• OTS-64 resolution is 640 x 480

• Digital imaging and brightness control

• E-Zoom

• Standard Imaging (9 Hz), Fast Imaging (30 Hz), Enhanced Imaging (60 Hz)

• Menu functions include reticle type and color selection; windage and elevation adjustment

• Polarity single button modes: black on white, white on black, 5 different color settings

• Video output with RCA cable

• Head/helmet mountable for hands-free use

• Limited One-Year Warranty • Extended battery life using two (2) CR123 lithium batteries (4-plus hours

About American Technologies Network

ATN is a leading manufacturer of precision optics including night vision, daytime scopes, thermal imaging and binoculars. Located in South San Francisco, California, ATN develops, designs and manufactures their innovative products with a commitment to producing unparalleled optics through state-of-the art manufacturing and R&D and serviced with excellent customer service. www.atncorp.com