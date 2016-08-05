G-Shock launches new Black Out Series of tactical watches

Series features 4 watches that offer rugged capabilities for any situation

DOVER, N.J. — Casio G-SHOCK announces the launch of the Black Out series – a set of four watches that deliver absolute toughness and a stealth look. Designed with military and tactical persons in mind, each of the four watches features a reverse LCD display (black face with white indicators) so as to not ruin night vision or give away the position of the user, in addition to rounded cases help to avoid catching on clothing.

The Black Out Series includes the DW6900BB-1, which features an EL Backlight, Flash Alert, and a Multi-Function Alarm in a 50.0mm case size. The GX56BB-1 is equipped with Self-Charging Tough Solar Power, Full Auto EL Backlight, World Time (48 Cities + UTC), 4 Daily Alarms plus a mute function. The G100BB-1A offers an Anti Magnetic structure, Neo Bright luminous hands and a smaller case size of 47.8mm. The AW591BB-1A is equipped with Auto LED Backlight Light, 4 Daily Alarms, Auto Calendar, Neo Bright and World Time (27 Cities + UTC) with a case size of 52.0mm.

All four models are equipped with standard G-SHOCK features important to those working in tactical roles under harsh conditions including Shock Resistance, 200M Water Resistance, Countdown Timer, Stopwatch and both 12 hour and 24 Hour Military Time Formats.

The full series will be available this August. The DW6900BB-1, available exclusively at Tilly’s, will retail for $99 USD. The G100BB-1A and AW591BB-1A will retail for $99 USD, while the GX56BB-1 will retail for $150 USD, and each will be available at the G-SHOCK NYC SoHo store, select retailers and www.gshock.com.

