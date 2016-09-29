G-Shock unveils Master of G Desert Camouflage Series

Series debuts new look to the MUDMAN, RANGEMAN and MUDMASTER timepieces

DOVER, N.J. — Casio G-SHOCK announces the expansion of its Master of G line with the launch of its Desert Camouflage Series, a collection of watches that features a new design inspired by camouflage uniforms worn in the desert.

The series includes the MUDMAN GW9300DC-1, RANGEMAN GW9400DCJ-1 and MUDMASTER GWG1000DC-1A5, all of which boast a tough military appearance with black bezels, light brown lettering and orange accents on the dials.

All three watches feature Tough Solar power – a rechargeable battery with a large power storage capacity that supports the stable operation of various functions with high electricity consumption – as well as Multiband 6 atomic timekeeping, which enables the watch to receive time calibration radio signals from up to six transmitters worldwide.

Each watch also sports legendary G-SHOCK structure of shock resistance and 200 meter water resistance, with the MUDMAN and MUDMASTER boasting mud resistant cases and reverse LCD displays, while the RANGEMAN maintains a standard LCD display. Additionally, the MUDMAN features a Twin Sensor (compass/thermometer) and a carbon fiber insert band, while the RANGEMAN features a Triple Sensor (altimeter/barometer, compass & thermometer) and carbon fiber insert band.

The MUDMASTER has the same Triple Sensor technology paired with sapphire crystal. The GW9300DC-1 will retail for $350 USD, the GW9400DCJ-1 for $450 USD, and the GWG1000DC-1A5 for $800 USD, all available beginning in October. The new timepieces are available at the G-SHOCK NYC SoHo store, select Macy’s, select fashion boutiques, and www.gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO’s shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe’s dream of ‘creating a watch that never breaks’. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as ‘the toughest watch of all time’. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe’s mantra “never, never give up.” www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.