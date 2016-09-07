Gladiator Solutions to debut line of first responder and law enforcement plate carriers at Urban Shield 2016

Alameda, CA – September, 2016 - Gladiator Solutions, Inc., the nation’s leading developer and manufacturer of lightweight ballistic protection for law enforcement, EMTs, Fire & Rescue, and military personnel announced today that it will debut a line of customizable plate carriers to meet the needs of today’s first responders.

Matt Materazo, Founder & CEO of Gladiator Solutions, states, “We created Gladiator with one simple idea, to provide our first responders, military personnel and independent security contractors with a lighter, safer and more affordable anti-ballistic solution. We are delighted to be working with Urban Shield, and look forward to demonstrating how our proprietary plates, carries, helmets and shields will impact the lives of those we serve.”

Urban Shield 2016 marks the 10-year anniversary of the world’s most advanced and recognized first responder training exercise and is hosted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with federal, state and local partners. Urban Shield 2016 features “Intense Training 4 Intense Times”, the most advanced, realistic first responder training in the world. The event will run from September 8th to the 12th in locations across the Bay area. The vendor show will take place Friday, September 9, 2016, from 0800 to 1700 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, California 94566. For more information please visit our website at urbanshield.org.

About Gladiator Solutions

Gladiator is a leader in the development of lightweight, ultra comfort, ballistic body armor, providing the highest level of protective solutions for federal, state, and local law enforcement, Fire & Rescue, National Armed Forces, and independent security contractors. For more information please visit www.gladiatorsolutions.com