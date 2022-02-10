HD 10X IR Zoom Camera

The Zistos® HD IR Zoom Camera is a self-illuminated, high definition, day/night, zoom camera with an impressive 10x optical zoom — making it well suited for tactical applications. It operates in color mode with illumination turned off and in BW mode with illumination on. Part of the new suite of wireless ZistosHD systems, the camera supports full 1080P high resolution, providing sharp detailed images. The 10X IR Zoom has a rugged, non-conductive, waterproof housing, image stabilizer, and an internal microphone.

About Zistos Corporation

Greater Performance through Cutting-Edge Technology

Since 2001, Zistos has been designing and manufacturing portable video systems for interdiction, surveillance and tactical operations that increase the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement and military security personnel, exposed to potentially dangerous situations. The company has earned an excellent reputation for pioneering innovations in tactical surveillance. Zistos offers an array of portable video solutions, including ZistosHD (full 1080P) high resolution wireless systems and components, IR zoom and low-light cameras, dual mode thermal cameras, as well as under door cameras and videoscopes — all engineered and designed for dependable rapid deployment.

A Commitment to Exceptional Service and Support

Zistos is proud to serve the dedicated individuals involved in tactical, rescue, and counter-terrorism operations that save lives and increase our safety and security. We do whatever we can to honor our responsibility to those who put their trust in us by purchasing our products. Behind every Zistos product — which are all designed and made in the USA — is a team of engineers and industry specialists dedicated to making the critical work done by our customers easier, safer, and more effective. No other company provides a higher level of responsive service and professional support than Zistos.