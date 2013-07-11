Video Fiberscope Debuts at Warrior East Includes 3 New Features

Gain covert visual access to rooms, vehicles, and packages with the Video Fiberscope.

The upgraded Video Fiberscope introduces three new features: video recording, snapshot image capture, and a brightness controlled internal light source. The 8mm diameter probe articulates up to 160 degrees in four directions, supplying operators with covert visual access to rooms, vehicles, and packages. Combining an internal light source with a low light B/W camera, the VFS3 provides vision in low ambient light environments. Real-time wireless video may be viewed on our Wireless Monitors.