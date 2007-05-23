Videos Demonstrate Effectiveness of Blauer-Designed S.P.E.A.R. System and High Gear Equipment

Blauer Tactical Systems has released a set of videos demonstrating two of its top training offerings - the S.P.E.A.R System and High Gear - in action.

The S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM™, which utilizes the speed and reliability of the the next step in the evolution of close quarter training. The S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM™ is a ‘behaviorally’ researched, close quarter personal defense method that utilizes the body’s natural flinches and reactions to fear or violence and then converts these reactions into efficient tactical choices. Because the system is “Genetically wired and behaviorally inspired™", anybody can learn it and everybody can do it.

HIGH GEAR™ is a proprietary training suit and only weighs 7.5 lbs. It can be used with any method of scenario-based training (marking-cartridge training, DT, combatives, self-defense, etc.). It is lightweight, provides full mobility and allows role-players to explode into action. HIGH GEAR™ is the most diverse training suit on the market, period.

