Idaho police receive grant to combat aggressive driving

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — The State of Idaho recently awarded the St. Anthony Police Department a $4,000 Highway Safety Grant for the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

The police department started using the grant funds on July 24 and will continue to use them through Labor Day. The grant is designed to fight aggressive driving, said St. Anthony Police Chief Terry Harris.

“This particular grant targets speeding, erratic lane changes and road rage behavior,” he said.

