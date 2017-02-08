eCitation Coalition welcomes TBL Systems, Inc. as new member

CHICAGO — The eCitation Coalition is pleased to announce that TBL Systems, Inc. (http://www.thinbluereports.com/) has joined the Coalition as a new member. Thin Blue Reporting is based in Oro Valley, Ariz. and specializes in tablet-based electronic citation applications.

“Our team at TBL Systems, Inc. is excited and proud to be joining the eCitation Coalition” said Thin Blue Line Reporting CEO Jacob Rhoads. “With the proven ROI, officer and public safety benefits of eCitation coupled with the Thin Blue Line advancements in mobility, this technology is now within reach of nearly every agency in the Country.”

“The Coalition is pleased to welcome TBL Systems, Inc. as our newest member,” said Coalition Executive Director Steve Rauschenberger. “Thin Blue Line Reporting brings a new and exciting perspective to the Coalition that will assist us in our mission of promoting electronic citation solution adoption.”

Rauschenberger added that TBL Systems, Inc. will join a group of companies representing the full spectrum of eCitation Solutions who are already active in the Coalition, including: Advanced Public Safety (an Aptean Company), BlueStar, Inc., Brother Mobile Solutions, Cardinal Tracking, L-Tron Corporation, Lowry Solutions, Quicket Solutions, Saltus Technologies, ScanSource, Inc., Tyler Public Safety, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Membership in the coalition is open to any company involved in the eCitation industry. To learn more about electronic citation technology, visit www.ecitationcoalition.com.

About the eCitation Coalition

The eCitation Coalition represents leading companies involved in the electronic citation industry. Its members span the entire industrial channel, including manufacturers and distributers as well as value-added resellers and independent software vendors. The Coalition’s mission is to educate policymakers, law enforcement and judicial officials, and the public and the media on the multiple benefits of this exciting technology.

About TBL Systems, Inc.

TBL Systems, Inc. (www.thinbluereports.com) is a mobile reporting solution that harnesses consumer grade ease of use with the rigors and unique workflow requirements demanded by the law enforcement community. The iOS based front line tool enables officers to create eCitations and other reports using a ruggedized iPhone or iPad. The robust, module based system enables officers to create reports in a fraction of the time when compared to “legacy” MDC/MDT systems or paper based systems. All information and digital evidence gathered in the field using our application is synced to an FBI-CJIS compliant hosted or on-premises database in real time. Reports can be quality-controlled, reviewed and integrated into current CAD/RMS systems using the advanced TBL, Application Programming Interface (API) for seamless, multi-directional data transfer. For more information please contact: info@thinbluereports.com or call 855-844-6258