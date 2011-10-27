Saltus Technologies’ New “digiTICKET as a Service” Program Proven Successful

Customer Base Triples as Agencies Embrace Offering with no Upfront Cost

Chicago, IL – Saltus Technologies™, a leading provider of eCitation systems for law

enforcement, announced at the 118th International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference that its “digiTICKET as a Service” program has exceeded growth expectations in the first eight months. The digiTICKET™ customer base has tripled since last year’s IACP conference and a significant amount of that growth is a direct result of this new no-commitment, low-monthly-fee program. Saltus’ unique program, typically covered by the issuance of one or two additional citations per ticket writer per month, enables agencies to use the entire digiTICKET solution for zero upfront cost and no long-term contract.

“Eight months after announcing the “digiTICKET as a Service” option almost forty percent of our customers have procured digiTICKET under this program,” said Eric Fultz, President and CEO of Saltus Technologies. “Even during this tough economic downturn, with municipalities facing shrinking revenues and reduced budgets, we’ve added eight new states including Texas, California, Oregon and Montana to our growing user community.”

The “digiTICKET as a Service” program includes all the hardware, software, training, deployment support, software maintenance, paper, hosting and integration with existing RMS and Court Systems for one low monthly fee; with no upfront costs. No long-term commitment or lease is required, so if the Agency isn’t satisfied for any reason, they simply send back the hardware and incur no further fees.

“I’ve recognized the potential benefits of e-Citation, and in particular, digiTICKET’s innovative approach for a few years,” says Chief Lamb of the South Coffeyville Police Department. “Obtaining approval couldn’t have been any easier due to their equally innovative ‘digiTICKET as a Service’ program.”

Saltus is also proud to announce the addition of the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) as a new customer. As a testament to the digiTICKET technology and Saltus’ superior customer service, the KHP chose to deploy digiTICKET on Trooper mobile data computers (laptops). digiTICKET will interface with KHP’s KLER field reporting system and will be offered to all Kansas law enforcement agencies under a State contract.

Saltus has continued to work with its customers to enhance the digiTICKET software over the past twelve months. Accordingly, the digiTICKET web application is now one of the most robust and simplest-to-use back office solutions available for Law Enforcement. New court scheduling tools allow court administrators to schedule multiple court dates and times for up to a year in advance. Configurable business rules allow dates to automatically advance, based on docket size or days until the next scheduled court date. New printing functions allow the digiTICKET

application to print differently formatted tickets based on the type of charge selected by the officer; parking tickets, traffic tickets or code enforcement tickets can be printed in different formats to exactly match each agencies current printed format. All software updates are based on end user feedback and continue to enhance digiTICKET’s reputation as the easiest-to-use eCitation software on the market.

digiTICKET is an innovative electronic ticketing system designed to maximize efficiency, reduce errors and increase safety for law enforcement officers. It’s already proven to be a key contributing factor in decreasing traffic accidents by more than 10 percent while saving law enforcement agencies time and money.

About Saltus Technologies

Saltus Technologies is dedicated to developing and marketing mobile electronic ticketing solutions to law enforcement,

government agencies and the private industry. Electronic ticketing can create an attractive return on investment when replacing

the process of handwritten tickets. The leaders of Saltus Technology bring a heritage of mobile software development dating

back to 1997. For more information, visit www.saltustechnologies.com.