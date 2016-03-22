Stalker Radar’s Traffic Data Collector Gathers Traffic Statistics to Help Support Grant Applications or Community Policing Measures

PLANO, Texas – Stalker Radar’s Traffic Data Collector gathers real-world traffic statistics that help support a department’s grant applications or verify neighborhood traffic patterns for community policing measures.

Stalker Radar’s Traffic Data Collector can begin collecting traffic data as soon as it is deployed. Simply secure it to its locking mounting bracket, aim the tiltable radar antenna, and turn it on. With a 7-day battery life, the Traffic Data Collector captures vehicle data that can be analyzed later with Stalker’s full-featured, easy-to-use Traffic Statistics App, included with every collector.

Stalker’s Traffic Statistics App presents data in a 2-axis graphing window that makes the survey analysis results clearly understandable. Traffic Statistics, Survey Description, and Display Controls surround the graphing window. Changes made to parameters update the graphing window in real time.

NHTSA free flow formatting, including 10 mph pace, 10 mph pace (+), 85th percentile, and average speed are shown in the Speed/Time and Count/Speed views, while a Count/Time comparison is also available. Speed resolution ranges from 1 mph to 20 mph. Time resolution goes from 1 minute to 1 hour. Five vehicle classifications are available as well as monitoring either traffic closing or moving away, or both directions simultaneously.

The Traffic Data Collector is housed in a small, stealthy looking, waterproof IP65 box with no exterior markings or stickers. It’s also portable, employing a two-piece lockable mounting bracket that makes it easy to detach, move to another location, and reattach.

When the Traffic Data Collector is set up, there is no need to preload locations, direction, etc. That can be done later when the data is retrieved for analysis. The sensor can be tilted down up to 30 degrees for a more accurate vehicle count and to enhance vehicle classifications.

When the survey period is complete, data can be downloaded by either connecting a PC or by attaching a USB memory stick (supplied with the unit) to the USB port. Data is automatically transferred to the memory stick without user action.

Once collected, Stalker’s Traffic Statistics App provides an easy method for adding location, direction of traffic, weather, etc.

Results can be shown as either tabular data or as a chart. Chart formats include: line, column, stacked column, and area.

The Traffic Data Collector weighs 7.7 lbs. (3.49 kg) without battery and 21.4 lbs. (9.71 kg) with a typical battery. Dimensions are 12.4” x 8.7” X 5.2” (315 X 221 X 132 mm). Enclosed in a rugged non-descript polycarbonate case, ambient operating temperature ranges from -22° to +122° F (-30° to + 50° C).

The radar sensor detects approaching or receding vehicles at a resolution of 1 mph (1 km/h). Typical range is 800 ft. (240 m). The 30° x 32° beam can cover up to three lanes of traffic.

Founded in 1977, Stalker Radar designs and manufacturers law enforcement and sports Doppler radar systems that are leaders in their areas, and has leveraged its expertise to create a line of high-performance radar sensors for OEM speed monitoring and control applications.