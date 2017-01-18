The new Stalker LIDAR RLR built for the real world

Stalker’s new LIDAR RLR isn’t bothered by a little rain. With its waterproof/dustproof IP67 rating, the RLR isn’t bothered by a lot of rain, either.

PLANO, Texas - Stalker Radar announces the release of the new R-Series ruggedized LIDAR RLR, purpose built to perform in real-world policing conditions. The RLR combines a waterproof and dustproof IP67 rating with a new graphics display and has been tested and passed requirements for both shock and vibration. Of course, the RLR retains the industry-leading acquisition time, range, accuracy, smallest size, and lightest weight for which Stalker is famous.

The RLR weighs in at a scant 2.3 pounds including the new snap-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery pack. The battery pack clips conveniently into the RLR’s handle and powers the RLR for 16 hours of continuous triggering between charges. The innovative battery pack accepts more than 500 charge cycles and more than pays for itself in battery replacement costs.

The RLR captures speeding vehicles within a third of a second and over a standard distance exceeding 3,600. For larger reflective moving vehicles, the RLR’s range extends to 9,000 feet or more. The RLR measures speeds from 1 to 299 miles per hour with verified accuracy of ±1 unit and operates from -22°F to 140°F.

The new full–character LCD display provides a clearer user interface. The simple, operator–programmable menu system makes it the most user-friendly laser on the market.

The RLR features Stalker’s exclusive C-Thru Technology™ Auto Obstruction Mode. Targets that are partially obscured by objects – bushes, trees, fences, utility poles, guy wires, etc., up to 800 feet away – can be automatically tracked and identified with the Auto Obstruction Mode. This gives the officer more location choices when setting up to monitor traffic. C-Thru Technology “learns” where the obstructions are and ignores them, tracking only vehicles within the enforcement zone.

RLR’s optional features include Bluetooth, Data Logging and Following-Too-Close.

The RLR is an FDA/CDRH CLASS 1 Laser Device (Class 1M in Europe) and complies with IEC 60825-1:2014 Ed. 3.0 which means it is eye safe by both U.S. and European standards.

Stalker introduced its first LIDAR in 1997. The LIDAR RLR is designed and manufactured exclusively by Stalker Radar, the world leader in speed measurement. Law enforcement organizations, professional sports teams, and manufacturers around the globe requiring state of the-art-speed measurement applications look to Stalker Radar products for the utmost in quality and value. These devices are manufactured in the United States at Stalker’s Texas facility and meet the Buy America Act so federal grant money can be used to purchase these products.

About Stalker LIDAR

Stalker Radar & Lidar is the nation’s leading manufacturer of speed radar. Stalker Radar manufacturers speed measurement equipment for law enforcement, sports and industrial testing.