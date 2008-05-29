ELSAG North America Opens Arizona Field Operations Center in Scottsdale

Mayor Mary Manross welcomed ELSAG North America to Scottsdale at a grand opening at ELSAG’s new Arizona field operations center located at 8341 E. Gelding. Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Roger Vanderpool joined Mayor Manross in welcoming ELSAG to Arizona. Arizona DPS, along with many other police departments in Arizona, employs ELSAG’s MPH-900 automatic license plate recognition units across a variety of law enforcement missions including highway patrol safety and auto theft reduction.

Mayor Manross stated, “Scottsdale’s local economy continues to be strong and resilient. We are pleased that ELSAG North America which is such a significant manufacturer of leading edge technology to the national and international law enforcement communities, has chosen to locate a regional field operations center in Scottsdale.

Arizona DPS Director Vanderpool commented, “The law enforcement community in Arizona has enthusiastically embraced automatic license plate technology as a major crime fighting tool. ELSAG’s MPH-900 units are helping our officers improve public safety every day.”

ELSAG North America President and CEO, Mark Windover, recently announced plans to significantly expand the company’s business in North America. The growth plan includes opening 5 field offices plus a new world headquarters in Brewster, NY as well as increasing its manufacturing site and Technical Center in North Carolina. Windover states, “ELSAG is committed to providing not only state of the art solutions to our law enforcement partners, but also unparalleled customer service and support. Our new Arizona field operations center, along with our Arizona field service team, will allow us to continue to provide 24/7 support to the growing needs of our Arizona law enforcement agency partners.

As the leader in advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition technology to law enforcement, ELSAG North America’s goal is to support law enforcement in their missions of public safety and homeland security with ALPR capabilities and other related technologies aimed at advancing and expanding those missions. ELSAG North America’s industry leading brand, the Mobile Plate Hunter-900 (MPH-900), has over 1,000 deployments in 28 states, with nearly 4,500 company deployments worldwide. The ELSAG North America team and the MPH-900 support over 350 law enforcement agencies in North America by providing leading edge technology that improves officer and public safety every day.

About ELSAG North America

ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is a Finmeccanica company, a global leader in defense and security solutions, and is dedicated to providing proprietary advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) and other innovative imaging technology to North American law enforcement. ELSAG North America leads the market with its Mobile Plate Hunter, the MPH-900 ®, the most advanced, most accurate license plate reader technology available. ELSAG North America Law Enforcement Systems is headquartered in Brewster, NY. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.elsagnorthamerica.com.