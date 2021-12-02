Rekor awarded patent for algorithm that detects irregular traffic congestion

Algorithm helping cities take immediate and future action against dangerous traffic congestion during unexpected hours

Rekor Systems, Inc., a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, has been awarded a patent for an algorithm that is helping cities take action against irregular traffic congestion with AI-based predictive insights. Irregular or non-recurring congestion refers to traffic congestion that is outside of the norm.

U.S. Patent number 11,100,793 B2, granted for the company’s “System and Method for Detection and Quantification of Irregular Traffic Congestion,” is an algorithm that takes historical and real-time data from internal and external sources and turns it into a time-based, dynamic model that identifies anomalies in traffic patterns. The company’s technology then generates a warning for users, such as traffic management centers, to investigate the root cause of the anomaly and take action to address it.

“We have deployed this algorithm in our technology on behalf of city, state and regional governments in the U.S., Israel and Sweden, along with private sector organizations, to identify congestion that is unusual compared to normal periods of heavier traffic like rush hour or holiday travel,” said Shai Maron, vice president of engineering, Rekor. “Results in pilot programs and other deployments consistently show significant increases in the identification of irregular congestion, which allows us to alert customers in real-time so they can take immediate action to alleviate it. It also helps them learn more about their instances of non-recurring congestion so they can better plan for future roadway and infrastructure improvements.”

The algorithm can also be used to make highway systems more sustainable and manageable. Non-recurring congestion is most often caused by construction, inclement weather, crashes, and special events. Governments often address the issue with the unsustainable solution of widening roadways. By providing roadway managers with the ability to proactively identify the potential for congestion, the algorithm also helps them take steps to minimize the environmental impact in advance, relieving congestion more quickly and eliminating or significantly decreasing the need for lane widening.

