SMART® VMS HT Variable Message Sign from Kustom Signals,® Inc.

The Smart VMS HT is the newest variable message sign trailer from Kustom Signals. It was specifically designed in response to Homeland Security Grants for first responders. The trailer’s small footprint allows for multiple trailers to fit on a flatbed truck for quick and easy deployment. It features a compact design with solar assist recharge and 6 batteries for extended operation.

Featuring a 48” x 72” LED display panel with 28 rows and 48 columns, the VMS HT has 29 MUTCD symbol signs available, and 11” to 33” high characters with 9 different font sizes. The VMS HT has the ability to flash certain lines or the whole message.

Its many features include WiFi connectivity for easy wireless programming, easy host PC software, Kustom Signals’ directional radar unit, a removable tongue, a hydraulic pump and cylinder for raising and lowering the sign, and four leveling jacks.

The SMART VMS HT is covered by a two-year warranty on the display, electronics and radar.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.

