American Military University’s Law Enforcement Educator Dennis Porter wins Golden Badge Award

American Military University (AMU), part of the American Public University System, today announced that the Golden Badge Foundation will award its 2010 Golden Badge Award for Top Management to Dennis Porter senior law enforcement education coordinator at AMU.

He will be honored at the Foundation’s annual banquet on October 29, 2010, at the Irvine Marriott in Irvine, Calif. Porter is recognized for bringing California police officers back to school. He has helped the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Orange County Sheriff’s Departments to develop courses and enroll in the AMU online university. He also worked with the Fraternal Order of Police’s FOP University and the Los Angeles Sherriff’s Department (LASD).

The Golden Badge Foundation is dedicated to strengthening relations within California’s law-enforcement community, as well as between members of law enforcement and the citizens they protect and serve. Each year, the foundation hosts an awards banquet to honor law enforcement and civilians for heroic acts of bravery and deeds that improve the safety and quality of life in California.

American Military University is an online university that is spart of the American Public University System, which also includes member institution American Public University and educates more than 70,000 adult learners worldwide. The university’s relevant curriculum, affordability and flexibility help working adults pursue degrees in subjects ranging from homeland security to management and liberal arts.