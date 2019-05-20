Dynarex Announces 3rd Annual First Responder Caring Award for 2019

ORANGEBURG, NY – Dynarex, a leading medical products brand and provider of disposable medical supplies, is pleased to launch the 3rd Annual “First Responder Caring Award.” The FRCA is to honor EMS/EMT first responders or first responder units who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. This year Dynarex will award one Grand Prize Winner with $5000 in Dynarex products, a Second Place Winner with $2000 and a Third Place Winner with $750 in Dynarex products. The winners will be announced during the EMS World Expo keynote address on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

“The EMS market segment is important to Dynarex and we salute the thousands of first responders who dedicate themselves to saving lives.” Everything we do at Dynarex exemplifies our motto, ‘We Care Like Family.’ First Responders throughout the U.S. play a vital role in our communities and we wanted to create a special recognition program for the amazing work these professionals perform every day,” said Zalman Tenenbaum, President & CEO of Dynarex. “We are very excited to partner with EMS World Expo for another year and look forward to receiving nominations.“

This year Dynarex will kick-off the First Responder Caring Award Program at New England’s largest EMS Event; EMS Pro Expo in Mashantucket, CT on May 30th, 2019. Visit us at Booth #103 to learn more about this prestigious EMS Award. Dynarex will be at the EMS World Expo Booth #824 this October. You are invited to stop by for a complimentary sample pack of EMS/EMT products. To learn more about the FRCA program and submit a nomination, visit: http://www.dynarex.com/FRCA/. The deadline for entries is August 16, 2019.

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading brand of disposable medical products with distributor partners in all 50 states, as well as in Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and South America. It provides a wide range of the finest quality disposable and durable medical equipment products, at an exceptional value. The company’s value statement “We Care Like Family” underscores its belief in philanthropy and giving back to our partners’ communities. Founded in 1967, Dynarex is headquartered in Orangeburg, NY. For more information, call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739) or visit dynarex.com.