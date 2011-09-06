FEMA to Host the First Annual National Exercise Lessons Learned Conference

The First Annual National Exercise Lessons Learned Conference (NLLC)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)/National Exercise Division (NED) will host the National Exercise Lessons Learned Conference (NLLC) in Alexandria, VA, September 13–14, 2011, in association with the September 11, 2001, 10-year anniversary. On September 15, 2011, FEMA/Office of Response and Recovery (ORR) will host an invitation-only, interactive forum on future collaborative national planning efforts.

NLLC: September 13–14, 2011, from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. EDT

The NLLC features plenary sessions and interactive panel discussions each day. This conference is open to all emergency managers, planners, exercise professionals, training and education professionals, responders, exercise media, exercise modeling and simulation professionals, disaster preparedness professionals, private sector participants, and whole community partners.

The NLLC will allow participants to review lessons learned from ten years of national level and linked exercises specific to improving the readiness of the United States to prepare for, respond to, and recover from an event of national significance, and to engage in discussions covering several thematic areas of exercise design, response, recovery, and policy.

The NLLC is a great opportunity for participants to apply lessons learned to their agency’s training and exercise program within an interactive forum.

FEMA/ORR: September 15, 2011, from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EDT

An invitation-only State and Federal interagency National Planning System workshop hosted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)/Office of Response and Recovery (ORR). FEMA/NED’s intent is to sponsor a forum where exercise planners, participants, policy and procedure planners, and operations staff can share and apply experiences and lessons learned from a broad series of national level and linked exercises, as well as real-world events.To request an invitation, please contact NEP@dhs.gov.



Location:

Sheraton National Hotel

900 South Orme Street

Arlington, VA 22204

Phone: 703-521-1900

Toll-Free: 1-800-325-3535



Audience

The target audience for this conference includes emergency managers, planners, exercise professionals, training and education professionals, responders, exercise media, exercise modeling and simulation professionals, disaster preparedness professionals, private sector participants, and whole community partners.

Conference Structure: The NLLC will provide plenary and breakout sessions focusing on national lessons learned—from exercise design and application to response, recovery, and policy; the second-day breakout sessions will focus on the use of technology to support exercise conduct, as well as case studies and exercise best practices, to include private sector participation and community preparedness. The conference will begin with plenary sessions; followed by separate, interactive tracks; and then conclude with a plenary session. The NLLC will utilize a structured format of briefings and facilitated-discussion sessions accompanying the plenary sessions.

Objectives

Objective 1: Review lessons learned from National Level Exercises (NLEs) specific to improving the general readiness of the United States to prepare for, respond to, and recover from an event of national significance.

Objective 2: Provide participants with an interactive forum to apply lessons learned to their agency’s training and exercise program.

Objective 3: Engage participants in discussions that cover several thematic areas of exercise design, conduct, and evaluation, and leverage lessons learned from case studies and best practices.

Objective 4: Review lessons learned from major events that have shaped national planning efforts such as the National Response Framework (NRF) and the Federal Interagency Response Plan - Earthquake (FIRP-EQ), and examine the future endeavors of the National Planning System, to include implementation of Presidential Policy Directive (PPD)-8: National Preparedness.

Conference Track Sessions

Final track sessions and conference speakers have yet to be determined; however, presentations will be included from case study/vignette submissions. Potential track sessions may include:

- Exercise Design: Lessons learned from the Top Officials (TOPOFF) and NLE series

- Response: Application of exercise lessons learned since September 11, 2001

- Policy: Development of new national policy based on lessons learned since September 11

- NLE Participant States and regions sharing exercise outcomes with other States and agencies

- Whole Community preparedness initiatives

- FEMA/ORR will host an interactive forum on future collaborative national planning efforts, including disaster recovery

- National recovery planning efforts and emerging policy

- Modeling and Simulation: Application to exercise design, response, recovery, and policy development

- Case studies and panel discussions from the international response community, past participants in an NLE, and real-world response lessons learned

- National Training Curriculum: Updates and a path forward on training opportunities and new developments

- Linked Exercises: Leveraging exercise planning to reach a broader audience and identify lessons learned

- Updates on future plans for FEMA/NED and training programs

- Real-world response: Have exercises made an impact on readiness?

Please click here to download a brochure containing further details.