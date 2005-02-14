Perkins Township Police Department Presents the Perkins Sniper Challenge

The Perkins Sniper Challenge will be held at the historic Camp Perry, home of the national rifle & pistol matches in Ohio. The two day event will be held May 23 & 24, 2005 and will be open to all active Law enforcement and military snipers. Last year we had six states represented and anticipate about 100 snipers in attendance this year.

We can not give out the courses of fire, surprise is part of the event!

We can tell you that we will have door prizes and raffles beginning Sunday evening; hospitatlity night at the Comfort Inn in Sandusky, Ohio.

We have rifles from Springfield Armory, Rock River Arms, Armalite corporation, as well as other big ticket items such as a digital drag bag, shooting mat from Canadian Tactical, Shooting platform from Center Mass Inc. and many many other prizes and give-aways.

The two day event will consist of mostly rifle courses, however there will be some pistol courses of fire also.

View the PDF flier with more information including sponsors.

Cost is $100.00 per sniper, which includes meals and an event t-shirt.

For more information, visit www.perkinspolice.org/.

For additional questions, please contact Lt. Robb Parthemore

Perkins Township Police Department

5420 Milan Rd

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

419-627-0824

419-627-0827 fax

ltrp2403@yahoo.com