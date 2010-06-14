Plug Into Exclusive Verbal Judo Content During the Month of June

Every month, the Verbal Judo Institute provides up-to-the-minute material on its members-only website (www.VerbalJudoMembers.com).

For June, Doc Thompson and his team of trainers examine how to become a better professional.

“If you really buy in and start using Verbal Judo on a consistent basis, you’ll find that your attitude shifts, your confidence builds, and you approach your interactions with a sense of command,” said Dr. George Thompson, founder and president of the Verbal Judo Institute (www.VerbalJudo.com). “In short, your professional demeanor takes new shape.”

Membership to the site includes access to articles, videos and a members-only monthly phone call with Doc and his team of trainers, including Gary T. Klugiewicz and Doug Haig.

This month’s guest speaker, Tony Pinelle, retired chief of the Colorado Mental Health Institute, joined the team to discuss the issue of dealing with emotionally disturbed individuals. Whether a mental health professional or an officer on the job, learning to redirect behavior with words when dealing with the mentally ill is invaluable.

Those who sign up for the site have access to content that is updated monthly, as well as archived training tips and multimedia lessons and enrichment from Dr. Thompson and his trainers, who have collectively trained some 700,000 law enforcement professionals.

For information on Verbal Judo’s professional members-only website, visit www.VerbalJudoMembers.com.