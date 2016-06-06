Praetorian Digital and Envisage Technologies Announce Collaboration to Streamline Reporting of Training for Law Enforcement Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – Praetorian Digital, parent company of PoliceOne.com and the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market, and Envisage Technologies, developers of the Acadis® Readiness Suite, today announced an exciting new collaboration designed to make tracking of training more efficient and effective for law enforcement. The collaboration paves the way for increased transparency and legal defensibility of law enforcement training by streamlining the sharing of records between local departments on Praetorian Digital’s PoliceOne Academy learning platform and the state organizations that have implemented Acadis. Additionally, the collaboration will significantly increase the geographic portability of training records for officers nationwide.

Both companies currently support the public safety sector through their respective training and records management platforms, with Praetorian Digital’s PoliceOne Academy delivering training to local departments and Envisage’s Acadis® Readiness Suite providing tracking and retention of career training records at the state level. Envisage also supports individual-level training and storage of centralized training records through their FirstForward network. PoliceOne Academy is an extension of PoliceOne.com, the world’s leading website for law enforcement news and information.

The collaboration enables the PoliceOne Academy to report, via the FirstForward network, the training records of nearly 1,000 law enforcement organizations directly to the 17 states that currently use Acadis to manage their training, compliance, and certification records. The collaboration will lead to immediate time savings for administrators as well as improved data integrity; currently, many departments need to separately enter training records in multiple systems.

“Envisage is the leader in compliance and training management at the state level across public safety, with an impressive suite of tools designed to mitigate risk and improve law enforcement effectiveness nationwide,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Digital. “We both share the mission of supporting public safety and keeping our communities safe and I’m thrilled to be working with Envisage to make management of training easier and more efficient for law enforcement at all levels.”

The collaboration reinforces the collective mission of both companies, which is to provide high-quality training and records management across both state and local law enforcement agencies, all aimed at helping them more effectively protect their communities, mitigate risk, and improve the safety and preparedness of law enforcement professionals across the country. In addition, Praetorian will test the delivery of select PoliceOne Academy courses within the FirstForward platform as part of the collaboration.

“Our mission is to improve public safety by creating interoperable ecosystems that allow for the free flow of ideas, training, information, and resources,” said Ari Vidali, Founder and CEO of Envisage Technologies. “By working with Praetorian Digital, a trusted leader in public safety news and online training delivery, we can achieve our common goals of interoperability and portability of officer training records.”

In addition to offering the PoliceOne Academy to law enforcement, Praetorian Digital also supports the delivery of online training across public safety through its FireRescue1 Academy, Corrections1 Academy, and EMS1 Academy, and to local government through LocalGovU.

Envisage operates the FirstForward Network and also supports the National Certification Program (NCP). Launched by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training in June 2015, the NCP is a revolutionary program designed to enhance standardization and quality within police training by setting minimum standards for vendors that provide continuing education to the law enforcement community and ensures training content meets those quality standards.

About Praetorian Digital

Founded in 1999, Praetorian Digital is the leading digital media company in the public safety and local government market. Our properties are visited by more than 6 million public safety and local government officials every month and count over 1.3 million first responders and government personnel as members. Praetorian owns and operates PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, FireChief.com, EMS1.com, Corrections1.com, Military1.com and Gov1.com as well as more than 15 topical websites providing resources ranging from accredited online training to grant funding assistance. We are deeply committed to providing cutting-edge information and resources that help first responders, government officials and military personnel better protect themselves and serve their communities. For more information, visit PraetorianDigital.com.

About Envisage Technologies

Founded in 2001, Envisage is dedicated to automating the complex training operations for law enforcement, first responders, and the military. We create solutions that make our world a safer place. Our mission is to improve the readiness of our nation’s public safety professionals to ensure they come home alive. The company’s industry-leading Acadis Readiness Suite, built to track the training and compliance records of the nation’s public safety professionals, currently serves over 1.1 million first responders across 8,600 state and federal public safety organizations, while FirstForward provides critical news and enables lifelong learning that public safety personnel need to ensure their careers reach retirement. Information about Envisage and Acadis may be found at Envisagenow.com. Law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public safety personnel may sign up for FirstForward access at FirstForward.com.