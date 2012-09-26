Verbal Defense & Influence Announces Conference Agenda

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Verbal Defense & Influence has released the agenda for the Second Annual Instructor Conference, in Milwaukee, Wis., Nov. 9-11, 2012.

Instructors who have been previously trained in Verbal Judo or Verbal Defense & Influence (prior to 2009) must recertify by the end of 2012. This intensive weekend conference fulfills that requirement.

The conference will include:

• 8 hours of new and enhanced material training

• Physical defense options by tactics instructor Dave Young

• Effective communication for special needs, including those along the autism spectrum

• Bystander mobilization tactics that enable others to stand up to conflict

• Sports communication for officials and coaches

• Gender and relationship issues

• Panel discussions on topics ranging from bullying to hate crimes

• Networking opportunities

To download the agenda visit vistelar.com/vdiconference.



About Verbal Defense & Influence

The Verbal Defense & Influence group trains corporations, government agencies and police forces in crisis communications and professional protocol. Over one million individuals have been trained to date. Verbal Defense & Influence is a member of the Vistelar Group, visit www.Vistelar.com for more information.