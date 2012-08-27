Verbal Defense & Influence Instructor Conference: The Can’t Miss Updates

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Those attending the Verbal Defense & Influence Instructors Conference in Milwaukee, WI. November 9-11th to recertify their teaching credentials will also benefit from the latest improvements to the program that were discussed in a recent teleconference.

Among the changes is highlighting the importance of maintaining effective communications despite difficult economic times. “Verbal skills are something that need to be built and strengthened” says Gary Klugiewicz, who is presenting a lecture called Building Buy In: How to sell Verbal Defense & Influence to your top brass and bean counters.

Other updates and additions to Verbal Defense & Influence instructor course include:

• scenario scripting to develop psycho-motor skills

• proximics training

• learning to build common ground with special needs individuals

• physical response tactics for civilians

• how to better teach adults and difficult learners

• performance driven training

Another valuable benefit from attending is the chance to network with other VDI trainers from around the country to see different applications of the methodology. Feedback from last year’s conference was highly positive with participants saying that they returned to their departments feeling motivated and with new skills to use in various interactions.

This year’s Verbal Defense & Influence Instructor’s Conference is being held November 9-11th at the Radisson Hotel in Milwaukee, WI. To sign up and listen to the recorded teleconference, visit vistelar.com/vdiconference. Registration is $495.

About Verbal Defense & Influence

The Verbal Defense & Influence group, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., trains corporations, government agencies and police forces in crisis communications and professional protocol. An estimated one million professionals have been trained to date in this methodology. For more information visit the official website.