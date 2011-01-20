American Public University System Strengthens Public Safety Programs with Appointment of Three Industry Veterans

Christian Security Network Founder, Warwick RI Fire & Emergency Management Head

and Retired Toronto Police Inspector Bring Hands-On Experience to New Outreach Roles

Charles Town, W. Va. – American Military University (AMU), part of the American Public University System (APUS), today announced the appointment of three seasoned national public safety management experts to the AMU public safety outreach team. Jeffrey A. Hawkins, founder and executive director of the Christian Security Network, was named manager of the security management outreach program, while Jim McLaughlin and Michael Sale were named coordinators for fire and emergency management outreach and Canadian law enforcement education, respectively.

”Our ongoing goal is to partner with public safety and international security industry leaders, working groups and associations to educate and prepare future security professionals for increasing public safety within a global marketplace,” said Jeff Kuhn, APUS director of public safety markets. “We are pleased to welcome these extraordinary leaders to our team, and their deep industry expertise and relationships will be instrumental in further strengthening our growing public safety programs.”

• Hawkins brings more than 30 years of diverse experience to APUS in the non-profit, for-profit, education and government sectors. In tandem with his new position, he will continue his role with the Christian Security Network to strengthen security & emergency planning for the national Christian community. He has also served as an adjunct professor for the College of DuPage and at DeVry University, where he taught criminal justice, management and technology.

• McLaughlin has more than 20 years of experience in fire service and emergency management. In addition to his new affiliation with APUS, he serves as deputy director of the City of Warwick, RI, Emergency Management Agency and battalion chief for the City of Warwick Fire Department.

• Sale, a 30-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, will assist the PSO team with international outreach and development efforts. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has worked with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

