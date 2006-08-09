Introducing the Law Enforcement Defensive Tactics DVD

In today’s world, with increased lawsuits and more aggression toward law enforcement officers, there needs to be a better, more effective ground fighting and subject control system. This system needs to be more than one that only works for the bigger, stronger and more athletic officers. This system needs to be one that can be used with great success by all officers of all sizes and physical abilities. This system needs to be one that works, is easy to learn, greatly reduces the chances of officer injury, and also vastly minimizes the possibility of any lawsuits.

Law Enforcement Defensive Tactics LLC presents that system in this professionally produced DVD titled “Law Enforcement Jiu Jitsu Tactics”!

If you are a Detention Officer, Security Officer, Military, Bouncer, Bodyguard, or anyone who is in a position that demands skills in controlling and/or defending against subjects, than you need to seriously consider this DVD.

If you are a skilled Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner and feel that you may not benefit from this DVD; think again. If you are someone who has never trained in any type of grappling art and feel that you don’t have the foundation to be able to learn anything off of a DVD that you could put to use on the street; think again.

Each technique on this DVD is marked so the browser can quickly skip from one technique to another, or go back to a previous technique for review, with just a click of the remote’s chapter selection button.

With “Law Enforcement Jiu Jitsu Tactics” DVD, you get:

Step by step approach to better and more effective escort and control of subjects Basic principles of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Takedowns Takedown Defense Handcuffing Headlock, Mount, and Guard Escapes Weapon Retention Submissions Reversals Defense against a subject who is trying to resist you or hurt you

At the end of this DVD, there is a Combat Speed segment where Alan and Tom perform all of the presented techniques on each other, with active resistance and striking attempts.

All of this on a 45 minute total running time DVD for only $19.95! (plus S&H) (Texas residents please add $1.65 sales tax)

For more information, visit www.ledt.us