S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM Instructor Training Program Coming Up in Kentucky, Texas, Wisconsin, and Ontario

Blauer Tactical Systems presents the S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM Instructor Training Program (Spontaneous Protection Enabling Accelerated Response)

Who Should Attend

Law enforcement officers or other justice professionals, or Soldiers who wish to learn to develop and instruct a 3-Dimensional approach to DT & combative training. This course will help the prospective instructor enhance the confidence of trainees in dynamic confrontational situations, designed around extremely violent encounters.

Course Goal

To give the prospective instructor the requisite skills needed to instruct the S.P.E.A.R. System, which is a unique process that aids in converting instinctive survival flinches and reactions into effective protective tactics. The course will provide strategies and techniques needed to instruct justice personnel how to detect, respond to, and control a sudden and violent physical attack within a confined space.

Course Objectives

The student will be able to:

Outline the theory of Presumed Compliance.

Demonstrate the flinch response to an attack.

Discuss how the 97/3 Rule applies to officer safety.

Demonstrate techniques for close quarter fights.

Demonstrate counters to haymaker punches, tackles and bearhugs.

Describe the problems associated with responding to a sudden close quarter attack.

Identify various verbal and non-verbal cues that lead to a physical attack.

Demonstrate weapon retention drills.

Demonstrate S.P.E.A.R. techniques while “in motion”.

Demonstrate numerous S.P.E.A.R. technique drills for skill enhancement.

Methodologies

This course employs lecture, discussion, and practical exercises.

Course Requirements

Attendance and 100 % participation is required at all sessions.

Special Concerns

Students should bring duty gear with standard attached equipment. No functional firearms, ammunition, or OC aerosol will be permitted in the training area. Students should also bring comfortable clothing and proper footwear for practical skills training.

NOTE: Cost per student is approximately $695.

Length of Course 40 hours

Course Dates/Locations

August in Kentucky October in Texas October in Wisconsin November in Ontario, Canada

Blauer Tactical Systems Training cadre

Tony Blauer, Founder S.P.E.A.R. SYSTEM

Sean Mulligan, Thunder Bay PD

John Goodman, High Point PD

Joe Framke, Osh Kosh PD

Jeff Engelbrecht, Green Bay PD

*There are times when unpredictable events like weather, emergency training sessions and other conflicts may affect who are the primary instructors. However it is always guaranteed to be one of Blauer Tactical Systems Tier 1 trainers.

