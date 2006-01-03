Trident Concepts Releases Progressive and Premium Training as a Community Service Project

Trident Concepts is pleased to announce the release of their newest special project. The Pro Bono Course of Instruction is a community service project we have instituted to help organizations on a tight budget or no budget at all receive high-tech training. It is our intention to provide this service once a year.

This program is currently active and we will be announcing this years nominee later this month. Regrettably, we would like to do more of these courses, but our scheduling does not allow it at this time. We thank everyone who has supported us over the years and this is our small way of giving something back.

For more information, visit the Pro Bono webpage.