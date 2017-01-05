Low light and long distances present unique challenges to the precision gas gun shooter. The Bushnell® Elite® Tactical LRTS-i cuts through tough conditions with the new G3 Illuminated Reticle – allowing shooters to make precision holdovers at any range and engage moving targets in any light. Its illumination brightness control is integrated on the side parallax focus. The ThrowHammer™ Lever lets you change magnification power instantly. The elevation turret provides 10 mils of adjustment per revolution and is also equipped with the RevLimiter™ Zero Stop for a quick positive return to zero. The LRTS-i comes in two configurations: 3-12x44 and 4.5-18x44.

Features and benefits:

•New G3 Illuminated Reticle • ThrowHammer™ Lever • T-Lok™ Locking Windage Turret • RevLimiter™ Zero Stop • 30mm tube diameter • Also available with non-illuminated G3 reticle

