Bushnell Tactical introduces DMR ll-i

Long-range shooters demand accuracy, precision and repeatability when engaging distant targets. Designed for serious long-range and precision shooters, the new Bushnell® Elite® Tactical DMR II-i delivers all of that in a powerful, short package. The new G3 illuminated reticle provides precision holdovers at any range and also allows shooters to more quickly engage moving targets in any light. The scope’s illumination control is integrated with the side parallax focus in one simple knob for easy adjustability. The ThrowHammer™ Lever makes magnification changes a snap with the flick of a finger. The elevation turret provides 10 mils of adjustment per revolution and is also equipped with the easy-to-set RevLimiter™ zero stop for a positive return to zero. The features on the new DMR II-i scope add up to more time looking through your scope and less time adjusting it. The only thing more fun than drilling a target 1,000 yards away is doing it faster and more efficiently.

New features and benefits

•New G3 Illuminated Reticle on DMR II-i

• ThrowHammer™ Lever

• T-Lok™ Locking Windage Turret

• RevLimiter™ Zero Stop

• Fast Focus Eyepiece

• 34mm tube diameter

• Also available in G3 and Horus H-59 reticles

