Shooting at the gun range, reloading ammunition or cleaning your gun can be a dirty process. Hoppe’s® understands, and has you covered when it’s time to clean up. Hoppe’s Lead-B-Gone™ Skin Cleansing Wipes lift and trap lead, nickel, cadmium, arsenic, silver, mercury, zinc, chromium, copper, antimony and other metals without smearing. Why choose Lead-B-Gone Skin Cleansing Wipes instead of soap and water? Simple. They’ve been proven to remove 98.8 percent of contaminants on their own, and 99.9 percent with a water rinse. Soap and water only remove 72 percent of contaminants. Use them to wipe down your hands, arms, face, neck and any working surfaces after cleaning your firearm or any other activity involving lead and other metal dust.

• Removes up to 99.9 percent of metal contaminants with water rinse (soap and water only remove 72 percent)

• Saturated with gentle pH cleaner

• Soft towels lift and trap lead and metal dust

• Contains aloe skin moisturizers

• Disposable

