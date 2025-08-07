Operator XR secures $5.71 million contract with Texas Department of Public Safety

PRESS RELEASE

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Operator XR, a U.S. based subsidiary of xReality Group Limited (ASX: XRG), has secured a contract valued up to USD $3.8 million to supply its flagship OP-2 virtual reality training systems to the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS).

This marks the largest single order to date for Operator XR’s OP-2 system and represents a significant milestone in Operator XR’s expansion across the U.S. law enforcement and public safety sector.

The OP-2 systems will be deployed across Texas to support law enforcement training at scale, enabling officers to rehearse mission-critical scenarios in immersive, team-based environments. Modules include tactical decision-making, de-escalation, room clearing, and coordinated operations.

Wayne Jones, CEO of Operator XR, said:

“We’re proud to partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety, one of the largest and most respected law enforcement agencies in the United States. Their selection of Operator XR underscores the readiness of our platform for statewide deployment and reinforces our U.S. growth strategy. This win expands our footprint with a high-credibility reference customer while helping officers train more often, more safely, and with better outcomes for the communities they serve.”

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

The Texas DPS is the statewide public safety and law-enforcement agency for the State of Texas. DPS is responsible for highway patrol and traffic safety, statewide criminal investigations (including the Texas Rangers division), driver licensing and regulatory services, state crime laboratories, and coordination with local and federal partners on major incidents and homeland security. Given that Texas is the second-largest US state by both population and area, the DPS is a significant entity with substantial operational scale, managing the safety and security for over 30 million residents.

Website: https://www.dps.texas.gov/

About Operator XR

Operator XR delivers secure, portable, and highly immersive virtual reality training systems for military and law enforcement agencies. Its flagship product, OP-2, supports scalable mission planning and rehearsal in realistic environments.

Website: https://operatorxr.com/