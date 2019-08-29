VirTra Receives $1.1 Million Expansion Order from U.S. Secret Service

TEMPE, Ariz. – VirTra, Inc., a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has received a $1.1 million order for equipment and services from the United States Secret Service (USSS).

In 2015, VirTra announced its inaugural order from the United States Secret Service. This new order with the USSS expands upon the various products and services that VirTra originally delivered as part of that initial contract. VirTra expects to recognize revenues from this expansion order over the coming year.

“The United States Secret Service is one of our nation’s most esteemed and critical protectors and one of the many agencies we are proud to serve at VirTra,” said VirTra General Manager Jason Mulcahy. “We’re excited to begin working on this follow-on order and are pleased to have an opportunity to continue supporting the USSS and its various missions.”

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the United States Secret Service

The U.S. Secret Service fights crime on a global scale through its field offices located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. The agency works closely with local, state and federal law enforcement organizations. These entities are valued partners of the Secret Service, and they are integral to the agency’s investigative and protective endeavors. Learn more at https://www.secretservice.gov/.