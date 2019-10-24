VirTra Receives $2.3 Million Follow-On Order from the Arizona Department of Public Safety

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc., a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, has received a $2.3 million follow-on order from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide Arizona law enforcement organizations with VirTra’s judgmental use-of-force training and firearms simulators, including virtual firing ranges.

In 2016, the Arizona DPS placed an inaugural $2.1 million order with VirTra for V-300® simulators, which the company delivered to seven separate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Under the terms of this follow-on order, VirTra will provide the Arizona DPS with thirteen simulators, as well as scenario authoring software, services, maintenance, warranties, and accessories. The Arizona DPS will deploy VirTra’s immersive 300-degree V-300® LE simulator, V-ST PRO® marksmanship simulator, or both, to local law enforcement agencies in order to enhance Arizona’s current simulation training programs and expand these programs to additional agencies across the state. VirTra expects to recognize the majority of the revenue from this follow-on order in fiscal year 2020.

“When officers are well trained and more confident in their abilities, they are safer and do a better job in the field,” said Lt. Corey Doggett, Training Commander for Tucson Police Department, who received a simulator through the initial order. “Having our own VirTra V-300 training simulator has helped us improve in these areas and in many others. The VirTra V-300 is, and continues to be, a valuable component of the Tucson Police Department’s training academy.”

“The Arizona DPS is a valuable customer that shares our interest in improving law enforcement training with industry-leading simulation technology,” said Bob Ferris, CEO and Chairman of VirTra. “We’ve had a successful relationship with this customer for the past three years, and we look forward to growing our relationship with this new contract. We are honored to continue to support the men and women who serve Arizona with the very best simulation training products on the market.”

About VirTra:

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.