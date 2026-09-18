Setina Manufacturing: A legacy of law enforcement vehicle innovation

Content provided by Setina

By Marc Basye

For more than six decades, Setina Manufacturing Company has stood at the forefront of law enforcement fleet vehicle equipment, shaping how patrol vehicles are built, protected and equipped for the unique demands of public safety.

From its humble beginnings in a garage to a nationwide reputation for rugged reliability, Setina’s history is as much a part of policing evolution as the vehicles it helps outfit.

Setina Manufacturing was founded in 1963 by John R. Setina, a seasoned vehicle repair specialist with the Washington State Patrol Automotive Division and owner of his own body-repair business.

John Setina at work in the shop Setina

While designing roll bars for patrol training vehicles, John saw an unmet need: better protection for officers and safer ways to transport detainees. His inventive mind led him to design what would become the industry’s first patented police vehicle partition — it was a substantial improvement over improvised solutions, and Setina began its journey as a company dedicated to practical, dependable safety equipment for law enforcement fleets.

Though John has since passed on, his legacy lives through the company’s leadership and enduring principles of quality, innovation and family values. Today, President Terry Setina and Vice President Judy Setina manage Setina, both bringing decades of experience and a commitment to upholding the company’s standards.

A look inside

Setina has three facilities in the Olympia area. Setina

I had the pleasure of touring the Setina Manufacturing facilities in Olympia, Washington in December 2025. Brett Ware, national sales manager, greeted me at the door. Ware is also a co-owner of the company. We walked into the lobby of the main Setina campus and rode the elevator to the company’s second-floor offices. Most of the manufacturing is on the first floor of this building.

Judy and Terry Setina soon greeted me. We moved into the conference room, where Ware presented me with some fantastic gifts. Fun fact: Judy told the story of how Washington State Patrol obtained their door graphic — John Setina designed it. She explained that while he was working for WSP, they asked him to submit some designs. He submitted four, and they chose the one currently on the doors of Washington State Police cruisers.

Soon we were off for the plant tour and lunch. I was amazed at how clean the shops were, the dedication of the employees and most of all, how “hands-on” the Setina family is. Setina has three facilities in Olympia. Regardless of where we were in the building, from administrative staff to the design team to the guys working in shipping, Judy, Brett and Terry knew their employees by their first names. As we stopped to visit with personnel as they worked, they showed genuine appreciation for their team. I wish I had thanked the employees more for making such great products!

Products are built for duty

Built to withstand the rigors of pursuit and intervention driving, Setina’s push bumpers combine heavy-duty aircraft-grade aluminum with advanced mounting systems to minimize front-end fatigue while providing reliable performance. Setina

Over the years, Setina has dramatically expanded its product lineup, always focusing on safety, durability and practical performance for law enforcement applications. These products now include:



Prisoner transport partitions: Perhaps Setina’s most iconic contribution, partitions are engineered to provide secure separation between officers and detainees. These systems use rugged, roll-bar-style steel frameworks and precision mounting that maximizes legroom and maintains compatibility with side-curtain airbags to protect vehicle occupants in the event of deployment.

Perhaps Setina’s most iconic contribution, partitions are engineered to provide secure separation between officers and detainees. These systems use rugged, roll-bar-style steel frameworks and precision mounting that maximizes legroom and maintains compatibility with side-curtain airbags to protect vehicle occupants in the event of deployment. Push bumpers and fender guards: Built to withstand the rigors of pursuit and intervention driving, Setina’s push bumpers — particularly the widely adopted PB400 series

Built to withstand the rigors of pursuit and intervention driving, Setina’s push bumpers — particularly the widely adopted PIT training bumpers: These are integrated into the push bumper system to facilitate training in the precision immobilization technique (PIT). They also include rear bumpers on the Ford Police Interceptor, enabling it to be used as a violator car.

These are integrated into the push bumper system to facilitate training in the precision immobilization technique (PIT). They also include rear bumpers on the Ford Police Interceptor, enabling it to be used as a violator car. Transport seating and SmartBelt systems: Modern prisoner transport demands thoughtful ergonomic and safety designs. Setina’s transport seating solutions and innovative SmartBelt

Modern prisoner transport demands thoughtful ergonomic and safety designs. Setina’s transport seating solutions and innovative Window bars, door panels and cargo solutions: Securing every part of a patrol vehicle matters. Setina designs window barriers, door panels and rear cargo storage systems that are lightweight yet strong, using high-grade materials and modular designs that adapt to various vehicle platforms. These products help protect officers, secure equipment and organize gear efficiently.

Securing every part of a patrol vehicle matters. Setina designs window barriers, door panels and rear cargo storage systems that are lightweight yet strong, using high-grade materials and modular designs that adapt to various vehicle platforms. These products help protect officers, secure equipment and organize gear efficiently. Firearm and equipment mounting: With a range of modular weapon racks and mounting solutions, Setina supports secure, accessible storage of firearms and tactical gear inside fleet vehicles — a critical consideration in high-pressure scenarios.

With a range of modular weapon racks and mounting solutions, Setina supports secure, accessible storage of firearms and tactical gear inside fleet vehicles — a critical consideration in high-pressure scenarios. The new command console: This is available in a wide body for full-size SUVs and trucks and a low-profile or deep body for midsize SUVs. Each console features an easy, no-holes-drilled mounting system for fast, seamless installation. Both designs are built for ergonomic comfort, with a swivel armrest and duty-belt recess that provides all-day support and easy access to controls. They are compatible with keyboards and laptop mounts and integrate easily with faceplates from major manufacturers. Dual cup holders are standard. Options include USB and power ports, magnetic mic, red/white map lights, speakers and a secure small-arms box that comes ready for duty. Consoles are compatible with Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge SUVs and trucks.

Setina’s history of innovation, quality craftsmanship and steadfast focus on safety has made it a preferred partner for fleets across the nation. Setina

What truly defines Setina is its ability to balance tradition with cutting-edge thinking. Manufacturing is conducted in the U.S., with advanced engineering, computer-assisted design and rigorous testing ensuring products meet high-performance and durability expectations. The company celebrates a legacy of more than 60 years while continuing to adapt to changes in vehicle platforms, including equipment for modern SUVs and even emerging electric models. The day I was in the shop, there were six new patrol units there and one electric, and the team was test-fitting.

For law enforcement agencies, vehicle equipment isn’t just about utility — it’s about trust. Setina’s history of innovation, quality craftsmanship and steadfast focus on safety has made it a preferred partner for fleets across the nation. As patrol vehicles evolve, Setina’s commitment to innovative, dependable solutions ensures officers stay protected and equipped for whatever the road ahead may bring.

For more information, visit Setina.

About the author

Sergeant Marc Basye (ret.) has over 35 years of fleet management experience. He is a 30-year veteran police officer and currently works in London, Ohio, at the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy’s Tactical Training Center and as an adjunct police academy instructor at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. He has served on the elite Ford Police Advisory Board and moderated classes and lectured for the Signal Business Group at Police Fleet Expo.