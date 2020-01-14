Gamber-Johnson expands international sales team by hiring Australia/New Zealand sales manager

Gamber-Johnson continues to focus on export business by expanding its international sales team by hiring an Australia/New Zealand sales manager based out of Sunshine Coast, north of Brisbane, Australia.

STEVEN’S POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson, a leading international supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications, announced today that they have expanded their team by hiring Jessica Christie to fill their Australia/New Zealand sales manager position.

Jessica Christie is an experienced professional with a vast understanding of technical knowledge who holds over 11 years of experience in the field of rugged technology and deployments. She will be responsible for overseeing all of Gamber-Johnson’s core markets including enterprise, emergency services, military, material handling, logistics and transportation in Australia and New Zealand.

“Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and experience to our international sales team and company. Her ability to forge strong relationships will be a great asset in supporting our Australia/New Zealand customers and executing our plans for international growth,” said Gautam Malik, COO of Gamber-Johnson. “With her help, we will be able to better serve and support our customers in the AUS/NZ region and grow our business. We look forward to Jessica becoming an instrumental member of our team.”

Jessica shared her sentiments by stating, “I’m thrilled to join this exceptionally talented team. Exploring new opportunities in international markets on behalf of a leading brand is exciting, and I look forward to getting started.” Jessica joins Gamber-Johnsons already established international sales team which includes three sales managers who are based out of the United Kingdom, Sweden, & Bengaluru as well as, an open position in South America.

Exports are a pillar of Gamber-Johnson’s strategy to grow and most recently the company was awarded the 2019 Wisconsin Governor’s Export Achievement Award which recognized their success in global business development for the second time in five years. Gamber-Johnson currently exports to over 45 different countries.

For more information about Gamber-Johnson, visit www.gamberjohnson.com. If you wish to contact Jessica Christie directly for opportunities in the Australia/New Zealand region, email Jessica.Christie@gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson, visit gamberjohnson.com.