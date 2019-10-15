Gamber-Johnson Introduces New Premium Motion Attachment Products

Gamber-Johnson has introduced the new Mongoose XE and Mongoose XLE premium motion attachment products with various mounting patterns for technology use in public safety and enterprise fleets. The new mounts are versatile and accommodating with greater flexibility and range of movement within a mobile workspace.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting solutions for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications, announced today that it has introduced a new family of premium Mongoose motion attachment products for use in public safety and enterprise fleets. The new Mongoose XE utilizes a fully protected linear bearing to easily and effortlessly allow adjustment to your device’s position from the pivot to the end of the swing arm. The Mongoose XLE provides that same effortless adjustment, with an extended carriage which allows an extra four inches of positioning beyond the end of your swing arm. Both the Mongoose XE and Mongoose XLE feature various technology mounting patterns that are versatile, as well as accommodating, to a diverse range of vehicle sizes and computer configurations.

As the use of technology in mobile work environments continue to expand and evolve, the new premium Mongoose motion attachment products offer a compact and contemporary design with greater flexibility and range of movement within a vehicle for improved ergonomics, performance, and safety.

“We analyzed the needs of our customers and kept the latest technology developments in mind with the design of the new Mongoose XE and Mongoose XLE family of products,” said John Zdroik, design engineer for Gamber-Johnson. “The products’ compact design and color-coded touch points make for easy adjustability, and the articulation, safety features, and modular attributes offer adaptability for both the public safety and enterprise markets.”

Other Mongoose XE and Mongoose XLE product features include:

Supports mobile office environments for industries such as public safety and enterprise including gas, electric, and electric co-ops

Color-coded touch points allows for easy identification for users to identify pivot and slide points to move device to desired position or when securing the device in place

Available in various sizes and lengths to accommodate a wide range of fleet vehicles. including 7 inches, 9 inches, 12 inches, and 15 inches

Paired with a versatile clevis with various mounting patterns, making it compatible with a wide variety of devices

Every inch of product features a locking point to limit travel outwards and improve stowing abilities when the device is not in use

When force is applied, or the momentum from braking, the friction brake ensures device moves in the direction of a safe, stowed position

Attaches to any center upper or console top plate with extendable carriage plate for additional length

Optional pairing with an Independent Tablet Rotation bracket for independent positioning of tablet and keyboard

Sleek and contemporary design integrates seamlessly with aesthetics of a vehicle’s interior

Easy installation

“While the Mongoose XE and XLE are just as easy to install as their predecessor, it’s the upgrades in smoothness of motion that is truly noteworthy,” said Rocco Salerno, Owner of NYSPSEL, in Newark, NY. “Moving your laptop is now effortless. A simple pull of a tab to find the perfect placement and your equipment has never been more secure.”

The market-disrupting features available with the new family of Mongoose motion attachment products provide fleet operators in the public safety and enterprise markets with the highest level of mobile office functionality, efficiency, and user comfort. All products pass rigorous vibration, shock, crash and life cycle testing, and a limited lifetime warranty is provided with all Gamber-Johnson Mongoose motion attachment products.

To experience first-hand the newest solutions available in mobile workstations, docking stations, cradles, motion attachments, and more, visit www.gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.