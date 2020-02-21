Gamber-Johnson wins Wisconsin manufacturer of the year award

Gamber-Johnson has been named the recipient of the prestigious 32nd Annual Manufacturer of the Year Grand Award for the Medium category (100-199 employees). The program recognized 24 nominees that demonstrate a commitment to business excellence which makes a positive impact on the state of Wisconsin.

STEVEN’S POINT, Wis – Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks and other mobility applications, announced today that it has been named the winner of the prestigious 32nd Annual Manufacturer of the Year Award in the category of Grand Award Medium Sized Business (100-199 employees). The program recognized 24 nominees that demonstrate a commitment to business excellence which makes a positive impact on the state of Wisconsin. The Manufacturer of the Year Awards are sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce - the state chamber and manufacturers’ association - the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and the accounting and advisory firm of Baker Tilly. Gamber-Johnson’s recognition was one of four Grand Award winners, categorized by number of employees and recognized for impeccable performance, tenacity, commitment to excellence, and superior customer relations.

“The Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award is the highest state recognition for excellence in manufacturing, and after 8 years of being nominated, we are elated to finally bring this one home” said Gautam Malik, Chief Operating Officer of Gamber-Johnson. “It is an honor to receive this distinguished award and have our team be recognized for their tremendous effort to embrace change and our lean journey - all while driving best in class innovation and advancements. Gamber-Johnson’s success begins and ends with our talented people and the families who support them.”

In its 32nd year, the Manufacturer of the Year Awards Program recognizes companies for all they do to drive Wisconsin’s economy. The nominees are evaluated in areas including financial growth or consistency, technological advances, product development, environmental solutions and sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement, commitment to employees and effective research and development. Award winners are selected by an independent panel of judges.

“I could not be prouder of our team at Gamber-Johnson and deeply appreciate this award that recognizes our culture of continuous improvement and unerring focus on our customers,” said Brian Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gamber-Johnson. “In addition to our employees, we are grateful for our incredible supplier partners, OEM partners, partners at WMEP, the State of Wisconsin, and the U.S. Department of Commerce. I would also like to express my appreciation to WMC, Michael Best & Friedrich, and Baker Tilly for their sponsorship of this great event.”

