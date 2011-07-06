Municipal Graphics Releases New 2012 Dodge Charger Design for Lennox Police Department

Municipal Graphics is proud to announce an all new graphic design exclusive to the Lennox Police Department. The design has been realeased for the 2012 Dodge Charger and is clearly unlike any other design. Each vehicle features discreet blue and gold graphics that distinguishes Lennox from any surrounding department. Call today for a customized design for your department or go online and create your own at www.graphicscreatorpro.com. Municiapl Graphics can be reached at (800) 960-0925.

About Municipal Graphics:

Municipal Graphics specializes in the design, manufacturing and application of high quality police graphics. With the use of the latest technology and equipment. Municipal Graphics can design and install a new graphic package or replicate an existing one at an affordable price.

