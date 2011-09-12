The Grafix Shoppe Announces Their September Design of the Month

Garrettsville, OH -- Officers Keith and Tim with Garrettsville Police Dept. in Ohio worked with Grafix Shoppe designer Alex to come up with GPD’s own unique design. This custom design in its simplicity still looks very stylish. By WRAPPING the doors in white vinyl (yes that is vinyl not paint) Door Wraps.

Garrettsville also was able to keep the overall look of the squad very cost effective. The Grafix Shoppe incorporated a custom patch and modified the colors to work with the overall look of the squad.