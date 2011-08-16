Digital Ally Introduces DVM-100 In-Car Video System

Lowest-Priced Law Enforcement Quality Digital In-Car Video System on the Market

Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance, speed enforcement and thermal imaging products, introduced a new addition to its line of in-car video systems. The DVM-100 is designed specifically for those law enforcement agencies that need a high quality digital in-car video system, but are budget-constrained due to reduced funds and tax revenues at the state, county and/or municipal level.

The complete DVM-100 system is priced at only $1,895. “We believe this is the lowest-priced digital in-car video system currently on the market that is compatible with the needs of law enforcement agencies,” noted Ken McCoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Digital Ally, Inc. “The DVM-100 offers customers a complete digital in-car video system that is incorporated into a rear-view mirror. This is in keeping with Digital Ally’s DVM-750 and DVM-500Plus systems that have been installed in law enforcement vehicle fleets throughout the world.”

“We recognize how difficult it has been for some departments to afford in-car video systems, or as many as they need, during a period of declining tax revenues,” stated Stanton E. Ross, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We often encounter departments with limited budgets that are unable to purchase in-car video systems that can provide protection for law enforcement officers and citizens while documenting important criminal evidence. The DVM-100 allows budget-constrained and smaller agencies to install in-car video systems that are consistent with their capital budgets.”

Although the DVM-100 does not have all the features of the DVM-750 and DVM-500Plus, it is easy to operate and offers high quality video with H.264 Codec at 30 frames per second, pre-event recording, covert mode, metadata, a remote wireless microphone, an integrated microphone for recording inside the vehicle, USB download or removable SD card, back office software, and more.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally provides a complete line of digital in-car video systems integrated into a rear-view mirror; waterproof digital video system that is modular to fit motorcycles, boats, or any other motorized vehicle; compact video system that may be worn or mounted; digital video flashlight; thermal imaging camera; and LIDAR handheld speed enforcement gun. For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947, sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.