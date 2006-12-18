Following Four Year Study, Wyoming Highway Patrol Selects ICOP In-Car Digital Surveillance Solution

Award Winning Agency Launches Initial Phase of Fleetwide Deployment with 82 ICOP Units

LENEXA, KS - (PR NEWSWIRE) - ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Wyoming Highway Patrol has purchased an initial 82 ICOP Model 20/20 digital in-car video systems, launching its planned fleetwide deployment.

Tasked with maximizing highway safety on Wyoming’s 6,500 miles of Interstates and Primary and Secondary highways, the Wyoming Highway Patrol engaged in a comprehensive four-year study involving the testing and evaluation of seven competitive in-car video systems all vying for ultimate deployment in the agency’s fleet of 225 marked patrol vehicles. Following the review and assessment of the study’s in-depth findings, a special Equipment Review Committee, comprised of the agency’s highway troopers, voted to select ICOP.

Captain Bill Morse of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, noted, “The ICOP Model 20/20’s user-friendly functionality, cost effectiveness, superb image quality, easy and safety-oriented installation in the dash, all coupled with the excellent customer service we have consistently received from ICOP, were critical determining factors that led to our decision to adopt the ICOP Model 20/20. We are very pleased to award this order to ICOP and look forward to working closely with them over the coming year to complete the outfitting of our entire fleet.”

“Having recently been awarded the grand prize by Law and Order Magazine for its state-of-the-art vehicle design, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is an especially important new customer for ICOP,” stated Dave Owen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICOP. “Lauded by the industry for the many advanced safety features and innovative design of their vehicles, Wyoming’s opinion of our system, supported by this significant first order, is particularly gratifying and further validates that the ICOP Model 20/20 is indeed emerging as the in-car digital surveillance solution of choice by safety-conscious, tech savvy, law enforcement agencies nationwide.”

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a Kansas-based company that delivers innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance, and communications solutions that provide timely and accurate information for the public and private sectors, and monitor and protect people, assets and profits. The award winning ICOP Model 20/20 is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for use by law enforcement. ICOP Digital is currently marketing its solutions for application in law enforcement, homeland security and defense, mass transit and commercial surveillance. ICOP Digital, a GSA contractor, is dual listed on the NASDAQ market and the NYSE Arca, and its common stock and warrants trade under the ticker symbols “ICOP” and “ICOPW,” respectively. For more information, please visit www.ICOP.com, or view a 3-minute movie about ICOP at www.impactmovie.com/ICOP.