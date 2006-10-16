Harrison Police Department Opts For ICOP Over Competition

LENEXA, KS – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Harrison Police Department in Arkansas has elected to equip its patrol fleet with the ICOP Model 20/20.

Chief Lyle Smith of the Harrison Police Department noted, “We were so impressed with ICOP Digital’s feature rich system, we cancelled our original order with another vendor and switched to ICOP. It’s our opinion that the ICOP Model 20/20 is the best digital recording system on the market.”

Continuing, Chief Smith added, “Because we strongly believe that every law enforcement agency in the country can and should be benefiting from ICOP’s solution, we made a point of introducing the ICOP Model 20/20 to officials at our local State Patrol office and sparked their interest, as well.”