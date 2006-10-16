ICOP Digital Wins “Innovation Award”

Law Enforcement Technology & Law Enforcement Products News Bestows Honor at Special Ceremony in Boston at IACP Conference

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR Newswire) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP; NYSE Arca: ICOP), an industryleading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that at a special ceremony and reception held last night in Boston during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference, Law Enforcement Technology (LET) & Law Enforcement Product News (LEPN) recognized ICOP as the winner of the 2006 INNOVATION Award in the category of “Vehicles Accessories”.

The prestigious INNOVATION awards program recognizes outstanding companies whose products have best responded to law enforcement’s market challenges by offering creative and forward-thinking ideas, and who have demonstrated an ability to anticipate how technology will change and how products must evolve to stay current. Divided into 16 product categories, the LET & LEPN INNOVATION awards are judged by a distinguished panel of law enforcement officials who evaluate nominees on criteria that includes innovation, ease of use, cost effectiveness, quality contribution, maintainability and productivity improvements.

“The IACP Minimum Specifications Report underscores the importance of officer safety and high quality video. The ICOP Model 20/20 was developed with these priorities in mind,” stated Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP Digital. “Aside from further validating that the ICOP Model 20/20 is indeed the industry’s best-of-class in-car video solution, this INNOVATION award is a direct reflection of the collective hard work and shared vision of the entire ICOP team. We are very honored to have been named the recipient.”

Law Enforcement Technology (LET) and Law Enforcement Product News (LEPN) are published by Cygnus Business Media, a leader in business-to-business media. LET is a monthly publication with the industry’s highest qualified audience of law enforcement decision-makers. Reaching more than 30,000 middle- and upper-management personnel, this magazine is written with the law enforcement manager in mind and concentrates on emerging trends and technological advances being made in the field of law enforcement today. LEPN is the industry-leading product information magazine. Serving more than 30,000 industry insiders -- from upper management to line officers -- this bi-monthly, tabloid-sized publication provides the product purchasing information officers need. Editorial content features product releases ranging from communications, computers and software to vehicles, uniforms, tactical, weaponry and more.