ICOP Named “Innovation Award” Finalist By Law Enforcement Technology & Law Enforcement Product News

Winners to be Announced at IACP Annual Conference in Boston on October 15

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR Newswire) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICOP; NYSE Arca: ICOP), an industryleading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that it has been named as a finalist in the 2006 Law Enforcement Technology (LET) & Law Enforcement Product News (LEPN) INNOVATION Awards Program. This prestigious program recognizes outstanding companies whose products have best responded to law enforcement’s market challenges by offering creative and forward-thinking ideas, and who have demonstrated an ability to anticipate how technology will change and how products must evolve to stay current.

The ICOP Model 20/20 digital in-car video system was nominated and named a finalist in the “Vehicles Accessories” category. Divided into 16 product categories, the LET & LEPN INNOVATION awards are judged by a distinguished panel of law enforcement officials who evaluate nominees on criteria that includes innovation, ease of use, cost effectiveness, quality contribution, maintainability and productivity improvements. Award winners will be honored at a special ceremony and reception to be held on October 15, 2006 in Boston during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference.

Dave Owen, Chairman and CEO of ICOP Digital, noted, “We are extraordinarily proud to have earned industry distinction as a finalist in the INNOVATION Awards program, and believe it represents yet another important validation of how the ICOP Model 20/20 is uniquely meeting and exceeding the evolving mobile surveillance needs of our nation’s law enforcement agencies.”

Law Enforcement Technology (LET) and Law Enforcement Product News (LEPN) are published by Cygnus Business Media, a leader in business-to-business media. LET is a monthly publication with the industry’s highest qualified audience of law enforcement decision-makers. Reaching more than 30,000 middle- and upper-management personnel, this magazine is written with the law enforcement manager in mind and concentrates on emerging trends and technological advances being made in the field of law enforcement today. LEPN is the industry-leading product information magazine. Serving more than 30,000 industry insiders -- from upper management to line officers -- this bi-monthly, tabloid-sized publication provides the product purchasing information officers need. Editorial content features product releases ranging from communications, computers and software to vehicles, uniforms, tactical, weaponry and more.