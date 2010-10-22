ICOP to Exhibit New & Enhanced Products at the Annual IACP Conference

ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance technology solutions, today announced their participation at the 117th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference (Booth 1237) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from Sunday, October 24th through Tuesday, October 26th. The IACP is the largest law enforcement tradeshow in the world.

IACP assembles the newest products and the latest technologies at the largest exposition designed specifically for law enforcement. More than 800 companies showcase their products and services geared towards law enforcement. ICOP will feature demonstrations of the latest additions to its product line including:

• Night Vision Camera: A new .0004 lux camera that provides a near infrared (IR) video image. The camera resists night blooming, smearing from light sources, burn in, geometric distortion, magnetic fields and damage from vibration and shock. • DP2 Ingest: Uniquely enables the importation and management of stored video files from legacy Integrian DP2 systems, into ICOP iVAULT MMS™ backend software. This capability supports law enforcement agencies that have DP2 in-car video units, as the company, Integrian, is no longer in business. The ICOP iVAULT MMS backend software provides a single point of access and storage for both DP2 and ICOP video formats to facilitate a smooth migration process to current technology. • High-Speed Wireless Upload: ICOP’s new wireless upload capabilities, of recorded video files, provide throughput of up to 70 Mbps (actual), and the most secure WPA2-AES encryption, automatically resuming uploads at the exact point of any interruption in transmission. • Solid State Hard Drive: Solid State Hard Drives, store up to 128 GB, offers agencies an alternative to ICOP’s standard vehicle-grade hard drives, to best fit their unique environment.

“We are pleased to demonstrate again this year significant product enhancements for our customers, including an Industry-first software migration solution for former Integrian customers,” stated Laura Owen, President and Chief Operating Officer at ICOP.

Since its formation in 1893, the International Association of Chiefs of Police has met annually to share insight, learn about promising practices, and discuss up-and-coming technology. Each year thousands of law enforcement executives come together to continue this tradition by attending training sessions, networking with peers, and exploring the state of the art Expo Hall.

About the International Association of Chiefs of Police

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s oldest and largest nonprofit membership organization of police executives, with over 20,000 members in over 89 different countries. IACP’s leadership consists of the operating chief executives of international, federal, state and local agencies of all sizes.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. is a leading provider of in-car video and mobile video solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Military, and Homeland Security markets worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com