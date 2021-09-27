Join Rekor for Public Spend forum’s Emerging Tech & Innovation Showcase

Emerging Tech & Innovation Showcase

September 30 from 3:00-3:30pm EDT

Register to hear Mike Dunbar, CRO of Rekor Systems, present at Public Spend Forum’s Emerging Tech & Innovation Showcase September 30, 2021. Mike will share how Rekor’s real-time intelligent infrastructure solutions will make our roadways safer and more efficient today, and into the future.

With Rekor, cities and government agencies can serve multiple missions from a single system. AI and Machine Learning provides actionable intelligence from optical sensors and integrated third party data that empowers informed decision making across agencies creating safer communities.

About Rekor Systems Inc.

Rekor provides law enforcement agencies with superior AI-powered license plate and vehicle recognition data from fixed, mobile, or handheld sensors. With Rekor officers will have access to data on vehicle make, model and color, along with license plate information, to accelerate investigations, assist in the apprehension of criminals, and supercharge the recovery of AMBER and Silver alerts. Learn how your department can accelerating investigations, increasing recovery of stolen property, reduce accident risk and enhancing community relations with Rekor today.