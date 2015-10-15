Kustom Signals Announces LaserCam® 4 Generation 2 with New Features

Lenexa, KS – Kustom Signals, Inc. is proudly launching the second generation LaserCam 4. Powered by the award winning ProLaser® 4 for superior performance, LaserCam 4 offers greater range to target, faster acquisition time, and image resolution of plates at longer distances providing a comprehensive video record of tracking history. With patent pending features including AutoTrak™, LaserCam 4 continually zooms with target tracking, optimizing target specific speed measurements and simplifying the user experience. The result is irrefutable video speed enforcement evidence to confirm every citation.

New features include 802.11 Wi-Fi for wireless data and file transfer with AES 256 file encryption. A new photo mode has been added for Video or Photo evidence gathering in Automatic mode, Manual mode, Range only and photo/video recording on trigger release.

Multiple Speed Limit mode supports up to three posted speed and capture speed limit thresholds, which are recorded with the permanent video or image record. The user may easily select which posted/capture speed to enforce with the LaserCam 4 keypad. A HUD indicator informs the user which posted speed limit and capture speed threshold is selected.

The patent pending certification warning with an optional expiration lockout assists departments with certification management. This feature enables each LaserCam 4 to be programmed with a desired certification interval and a selectable warning period before the certification expires. The laser will display a notification to the user weeks before the certification is set to expire. After the certification has expired, the department has the option to lock out firing the laser until the device has been recertified.

A new infrared LED array with Bluetooth control provides photo and video evidence during night operations. The LED array may be tripod mounted with the LaserCam 4 or may be placed down the road to increase targeting range at night. Unlike competitive units that are flash only, the LaserCam 4 LED array may be programmed for continuous illumination or dynamic control by the LaserCam 4 with Bluetooth to adjust the IR light output based on range to target, optimizing video evidence capture in night operations.

NEW! Features Summary:

• Multiple speed limits to enforce different vehicle classes and different approaching and receding target speed limits

• Video and new customizable Photo Mode for flexible and efficient evidence management

• Wi-Fi file transfer

• AES 256 encryption for added security

• Certification notification & management

• IR emitter for superior night-time operation

• Upgrade to 64 GB video memory for 33+ hours of continuous video

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com